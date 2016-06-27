VW’s huge emissions cheating settlement dwarfs previous deals

Volkswagen’s $15 billion settlement with government regulators and half a million U.S. diesel owners over pollution caused by car engines that were designed by the automaker to fool emissions tests is the largest one in automotive history . Previous settlements include:

• GM has paid at least $2 billion to settle claims related to faulty ignition switches in 2015 and 2016

• Toyota paid $1.4 billion to settle class-action lawsuit over problematic accelerators in July 2013

• A $200 million settlement was imposed on Takata for defective air bags in November 2015