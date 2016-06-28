IBM launches “Garage” for New York City cloud developers

IBM is opening a Bluemix Garage facility in New York’s SoHo, where startup and enterprise developers interested in using its cloud platform will be able to meet with IBM experts.

The company uses the Garage facilities to help customers develop projects using Bluemix and other IBM services like the Watson cognitive computing system, Weather Company data and blockchain facilities.

The Garage will be located at a new facility from Galvanize, which offers centers combining tech training and workspace facilities. Galvanize also hosts a Bluemix Garage in San Francisco.