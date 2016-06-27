Report: Lyft hires a banking firm famous for acquisitions

The Wall Street Journal ‘s Douglas MacMillan reports that Lyft , the biggest name in on-demand car services after Uber , has hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners . That might just mean that Lyft is looking for a big funding round, which wouldn’t be a shocker: It’s already done deals such as the one that involved GM putting up $500 million for a 10% stake in the startup.

But Qatalyst is well-known for brokering acquisitions, and the most intriguing scenario would involve someone buying Lyft outright. (As MacMillan points out, GM is one ultra-obvious candidate.)

Even as mere speculation or flirtation, the idea of Lyft exiting the startup-versus-startup ride-sharing war with Uber is a doozy. Whatever happens, my colleague Rick Tezeli’s Lyft profile from earlier this year makes for good background reading.