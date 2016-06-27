One of the few upsides to Brexit might be the investment opportunity

Britain’s decision to leave the European Union has sent a shock wave through world markets. And in that tumult some investors see opportunity. “This is a moment when we’re looking for buying opportunities,” says Mark Doman, CEO of wealth management firm, the Doman Group.

His company is looking at longer-term investment opportunities in the wake of Brexit. Stocks that are down now may rebound over the next three to five years. Doman adds, “If they were interesting, but too expensive before, they’re operating at a lower stock price.” In particular he’s eying traditionally well-performing stocks like those on the S&P500, which might now have a low enough stock price to buy in.

“If their fundamentals haven’t changed, it’s certainly worth taking a long position,” he says.