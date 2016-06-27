Richard Branson: Misled Brexit voters should get a second chance 

In a blog post published today, Branson argued that UK voters had unintentionally opened a “Pandora’s Box of negative consequences,” and that they had been “repeatedly misled” by the Leave campaign. From the post:

The decision over the UK’s future was based on false promises that pushed a minority of the UK’s total voting population (17 million out of 46 million) to vote the way it did. Two years before Brexit will even become reality, according to EU rules, it is already having massive consequences on the UK economy, and on society. Brexit has fractured the country more than any other event in recent memory.