Facebook wants to turn your photos into videos, so you can share more videos on Facebook

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

A new Facebook feature called “Slideshow” will take your most recent photos and automatically create short videos with customizable music and themes. Slideshow was first introduced via Moments, the company’s standalone photo app, and will only be available on Facebook’s flagship iOS app. This is standard fare from Facebook, which already auto-generates videos for friendship anniversaries and its Year in Review. 

