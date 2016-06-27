Ransomware creators rake in $45k in three weeks

Researchers estimate that the creators of a new variant of CryptXXX ransomware have pulled in about $45,000 in ransom in under three weeks, Ars Technica reports .

Security firm SentinelOne made the estimate by monitoring public blockchain records of bitcoin payments to an address associated with the malware and taking the average bitcoin exchange rate over that time, according to a blog post. The ransomware even provides a free trial of its decryption tool, so victims can decode one small file to verify its legitimacy before paying the ransom.