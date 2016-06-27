Facebook, Google moving to automatic blocking of “extremist” videos (report) 

Internet companies like Facebook and Google may have been quietly experimenting with automated ways to remove “extremist” content from their sites. According to a report in Reuters News , these companies are leveraging technology that was originally developed to take down copyrighted material.

The big challenge, Reuters reports, will be to define what makes content “extremist” in nature. Unlike child pornography, which is illegal, this kind of content exists on a spectrum.

Reuters did not receive a confirmation from any of the tech companies cited in its report.