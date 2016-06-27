advertisement
Vine can now support videos that are 10 minutes long

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

For select content creators, that is. Adult Swim just posted a full, 10-minute episode of its upcoming show Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin Sclopio Peepio on Vine. At first glance, it looks like a regular, looping 6-second teaser—but there’s a “watch more” button that lets you watch the episode in its entirety within Vine. This is surely Twitter’s attempt at entering the video space, where YouTube and Facebook already dominate. 

