Yankees come to $100m truce with StubHub

The New York Yankees have ended a four-year feud with ticket marketplace StubHub, making the site the the team’s new official ticket reseller in what ESPN reports is a deal worth more than $100 million through 2022.

The Yankees previously ran their own resale marketplace in conjunction with Ticketmaster, though many fans still opted to use StubHub. But the team banned printed PDF tickets and took other measures that made using the popular resale site less convenient, often forcing fans to visit StubHub’s office near the Yankees’ Bronx stadium to pick up purchased tickets.

The new deal is expected to increase the quantity and reduce the price of tickets available through StubHub, even though StubHub has agreed to set minimum ticket prices for Yankees games, CNN reports.