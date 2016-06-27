EU set to bring new antitrust charges against Google over ad platform

The EU’s European Commission is prepared to bring antitrust charges against Google over its dominance of the online ad market , the Wall Street Journal reports.

The commission is investigating whether Google limits websites that earn money from Google ads from using other ad platforms and whether the company restricts advertisers from moving to other search ad platforms. The EU has previously brought charges against Google for allegedly favoring its shopping service in search results and for promoting its search engine through allegedly restrictive arrangements with Android phone makers.