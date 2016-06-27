Americans are consuming an hour a day more media than last year

According to Nielsen, the average U.S. adult is consuming 10 hours and 39 minutes of media per day—an increase of one hour from the first quarter of 2015— Adweek reports .

The increase is mostly due to an uptick of digital device use: smartphone use is up 37 minutes, tablet use is up 12 minutes and PC Internet use is up 10 minutes, according to the report. The average U.S. adult still watches about 4 hours and 31 minutes of live TV per day, essentially the same as last year.

One other interesting finding from a newly released Nielsen report: about half of households now have at least one subscription video on demand service, like Netflix or Hulu, about the same number that use a DVR.