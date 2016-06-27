Rubbish: Britons weren’t feverishly googling “What is the EU?” after Brexit

Many news outlets, including Fast Company , wrote about a GoogleTrends report that suggested a huge number of Britons didn’t even know what the EU was before voting to leave it.

Actually, Google Adwords data says the number of “What is the EU?” searches increased about 250% during the day after the vote, says a Telegraph report. That’s not an uncommon spike for any “what is” search on the subject of a major news story. The Telegraph estimates it was fewer than 1,000 searches total. And many of those searches may have been done by people who voted to stay in the EU.