Y Combinator might build a city

Startup incubator Y Combinator is potentially interested in building new cities, the company said in a blog post signed by President Sam Altman and partner Adora Cheung.

“The world is full of people who aren’t realizing their potential in large part because their cities don’t provide the opportunities and living conditions necessary for success,” the pair wrote. “A high leverage way to improve our world is to unleash this massive potential by making better cities.”

The company will begin with a Y Combinator Research project, for which it’s currently hiring researchers, to determine if it’s a workable idea and how to go about it.

“Just to get ahead of the inevitable associations: We want to build cities for all humans – for tech and non-tech people,” according to the post. “We’re not interested in building ‘crazy libertarian utopias for techies.'”