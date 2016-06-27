advertisement
How the SCOTUS decision could impact access to abortion in the U.S.

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The Supreme Court just overturned a Texas law that subjected abortion clinics to strict regulations and would have shut down most clinics outside of major cities. The ruling is a huge win for women across the country, since a number of states have similar rules in place: 

• The Texas law imposed two conditions on abortion clinics: They were required to meet hospital-level standards for surgical centers, and doctors who performed abortions needed to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. 

According to NPR, the following states have laws in place that are the most similar to the one in Texas and could be struck down following the SCOTUS ruling: Missouri, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. 

• Below is a map that illustrates current access to abortion clinics, courtesy of the New York Times

