How the SCOTUS decision could impact access to abortion in the U.S.

The Supreme Court just overturned a Texas law that subjected abortion clinics to strict regulations and would have shut down most clinics outside of major cities. The ruling is a huge win for women across the country, since a number of states have similar rules in place:

• The Texas law imposed two conditions on abortion clinics: They were required to meet hospital-level standards for surgical centers, and doctors who performed abortions needed to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

• According to NPR, the following states have laws in place that are the most similar to the one in Texas and could be struck down following the SCOTUS ruling: Missouri, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

• Below is a map that illustrates current access to abortion clinics, courtesy of the New York Times: