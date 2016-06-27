Google launches open hardware platform to teach kids to code

Google has launched an open platform called Project Bloks for building physical environments that teach children to program, TechCrunch reports.
The demo version of the platform, developed with design firm Ideo, includes a “brain board” powered by a Raspberry Pi computer, and a set of “pucks” containing dials, buttons, and switches that kids can connect together to build working prototypes. Google intends for designers and developers to be able to build their own components and for teachers and scientists to use the platform to research how “tangible computing” can be used in computer science education.