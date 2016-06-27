At mayors’ summit meeting, the hotel room keys advertise for Airbnb

Airbnb is the title sponsor at the U.S. Conference for Mayors in Indianapolis, a gathering of hundreds of mayors from across the country that began on June 24. As part of the company’s sponsorship package, room key cards at the JW Marriott that is hosting the conference feature advertising for Airbnb–-which is ironic, considering that hotel interest groups have been the company’s most committed opponents.
An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed that the hotel key advertisements were part of the sponsorship package.
At the conference, Airbnb Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs Chris Lehane argued that Airbnb is a good economic partner, saying 13% of hosts from ten of the largest cities in the U.S. report that their income from hosting has helped them avoid eviction or foreclosure.