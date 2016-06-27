Supreme Court upholds gun ban for domestic violence offenders

The Supreme Court upheld the convictions of two men under a federal law that prohibits gun ownership by those convicted of domestic violence related crimes, the Associated Press reports .

The men had argued the law shouldn’t apply to “reckless,” as opposed to intentional, acts of violence, an argument the court rejected in a 6-2 decision.

“A person who assaults another recklessly ‘use[s]’ force, no less than one who carries out that same action knowingly or intentionally,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the court’s majority opinion. “The relevant text thus supports prohibiting petitioners, and others with similar criminal records, from possessing firearms.”