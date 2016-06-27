“Silicon Valley” burns Theranos

On last night’s season finale of HBO hit Silicon Valley , Pied Piper CEO Richard Hendricks slams the embattled blood-testing startup, which is under regulatory scrutiny over the validity of its technology.

Towards the end of the episode, Hendricks is being grilled about the actual size of the company’s user base, since they were buying fake users. His loyal aide Jared Dunn tells him: “This is fraud.”

In all his defensive, self-righteous glory, Henricks snaps back: “Is it? Our platform does exactly what it says it does. It’s not like we’re fucking lying, like Theranos.”