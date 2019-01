The Supreme Court struck down a Texas law that required abortion providers to obtain admitting privileges at hospitals within 30 miles of their clinics and required their clinics to meet strict standards as ambulatory surgical centers, the Wall Street Journal reports .

The court found, in a 5-3 decision, that the law placed an “undue burden” on women’s right to the procedure. Critics had said the law would force almost all Texas clinics outside of major population centers to close.