Chipotle is launching a new loyalty program in an effort to win back customers after last year’s damaging foodborne illness outbreaks, Bloomberg reports .

The once-beloved burrito chain reported same-store sales down 30% in the first quarter, leading to its first quarterly loss. The program, called Chiptopia Summer Rewards, will run for three months starting Friday, offering free food to frequent customers. The company hints it could evolve into something more permanent if successful.