Nascar team adds security firm as sponsor after ransomware attack

After a Nascar team’s computers were held hostage by ransomware, forcing it to pay hundreds of dollars in bitcoin to recover files including part lists and simulation data, it added security firm Malwarebytes as a supplier—and a race sponsor, reports Sporting News .

Circle Sport-Leavine Family Racing is using the company’s security software to prevent future attacks and will be sponsored by Malwarebytes at Sprint Cup races throughout the year.

“We’re lucky that it all worked out and now having this partnership with Malwarebytes, we hope to inform Nascar fans and the industry of this threat and the solution,” said CSLFR VP Jeremy Lange in a statement.