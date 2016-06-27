advertisement
Uber partners with Pandora so drivers can set the tune

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Uber drivers in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand can now play Pandora for free and without ads directly from the Uber driver app. Previously, Uber partnered with Spotify on a feature with which passengers can control the music in the car from their phones (which, some pointed out, put the driver in a somewhat awkward situation). No word yet on whose app will take precedent should the driver and passenger have different musical taste.

