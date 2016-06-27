Morning intelligence

• After the Brexit vote, the pound is in a free fall and businesses are already considering leaving the U.K. People who were in support of remaining in the EU are calling for a second referendum. Read the latest here .

• Theranos’s crisis PR head Brooke Buchanan has left the struggling startup just eight months after joining.

• YouTube and Facebook are reportedly using software that automatically yanks extremist content—say, videos produced by ISIS—posted to their platforms.

• According to the WSJ, Amazon is introducing “dozens of new brands” to the Dash button, which has ended up being more of a marketing device than a product widely enjoyed by customers.