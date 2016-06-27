advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• After the Brexit vote, the pound is in a free fall and businesses are already considering leaving the U.K. People who were in support of remaining in the EU are calling for a second referendum. Read the latest here

• Theranos’s crisis PR head Brooke Buchanan has left the struggling startup just eight months after joining.

•  YouTube and Facebook are reportedly using software that automatically yanks extremist content—say, videos produced by ISIS—posted to their platforms. 

According to the WSJ, Amazon is introducing “dozens of new brands” to the Dash button, which has ended up being more of a marketing device than a product widely enjoyed by customers. 

