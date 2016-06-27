advertisement
Trump campaign makes a new digital push

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

In the past week, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign sent out its first-ever fundraising email, hired a new digital director and launched a new website—LyingCrookedHillary.com—attacking Trump’s presumed Democratic rival, reports The Hill.

The goal is to build a more formal online organization for a campaign that’s often relied heavily on the candidate’s personal social media presence. New digital director Brad Parscale is the cofounder of San Antonio online marketing firm Giles-Parscale, which has done work for the campaign and various Trump businesses.

