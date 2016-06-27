advertisement
Is U.K. fintech finished because of Brexit?

By Michael Grothaus

It will be a long time before all becomes clear, but the future isn’t bright for fintech in the U.K., says the Wall Street Journal:

Europe is a key region for payments experimentation, with licenses allowing technology upstarts to make digital transfers across borders, a contrast to the U.S., where every state requires its own license.
But the U.K.’s exit from the EU could throw up hurdles in the way of fintech companies doing business across the block and disrupt continuing discussions about how they can work with incumbent banks and networks.

