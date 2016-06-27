The latest news on Brexit: the fallout continues

Things continue to get worse for the United Kingdom, which last Thursday voted to leave the European Union. The latest:

• Twenty percent of 1,000 businesses polled in the U.K. are considering moving some of their operations outside of the U.K., reports the Guardian.

• The British pound continues to fall, down to $1.31 against the dollar—its lowest in over 31 years.

Sterling getting beaten like it owes money. — World First (@World_First) June 27, 2016

Pound now down versus the dollar around 12 per cent since Thursday night: pic.twitter.com/KReBjMbNSx — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) June 27, 2016

• 5% of U.K. businesses said they are already planning to make workers redundant.

• U.K. estate agent Foxtons share plunged 17% after announcing Brexit will depress London property values for the first time in decades.

• Momentum is building for a second referendum with Parliament perhaps stepping in to block a Brexit.

• The Brexit camp has already rolled back on two main Leave promises—funding the NHS with an extra £350 million a week and reducing immigration—that were the cornerstone of their campaigns for a Brexit, reports the Mirror.