Twitter has bought a machine learning visual processing company

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The London-based Magic Pony Technology created technology that can help sharpen live video, Twitter wrote in a blog post:

Magic Pony’s technology – based on research by the team to create algorithms that can understand the features of imagery – will be used to enhance our strength in live and video and opens up a whole lot of exciting creative possibilities for Twitter. The team includes 11 PhDs with expertise across computer vision, machine learning, high-performance computing, and computational neuroscience, who are alumni of some of the top labs in the world.

