Twitter has bought a machine learning visual processing company

The London-based Magic Pony Technology created technology that can help sharpen live video, Twitter wrote in a blog post:
Magic Pony’s technology – based on research by the team to create algorithms that can understand the features of imagery – will be used to enhance our strength in live and video and opens up a whole lot of exciting creative possibilities for Twitter. The team includes 11 PhDs with expertise across computer vision, machine learning, high-performance computing, and computational neuroscience, who are alumni of some of the top labs in the world.
This team helps us with our goal of making Twitter the first and best place to see what’s happening in the world, and talk about it, live!
— Jack (@jack) June 20, 2016