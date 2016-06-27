Because of Brexit, Berlin is now likely to become Europe’s startup capital

The days of London being the startup capital of Europe are probably over due to Brexit, reports Geektime.
The thing that will ensure Germany can continue to grow is, and you should perhaps laugh both ironically and with a tear in your eye, immigration. Germany will have access to the best tech talent from throughout Europe with no complicated immigration hurdles. Immigration is arguably the top reason Brexit won the referendum, both the refugee crisis from Syria and the influx of Eastern European economies.
[Photo: Alexander Cahlenstein]