Google might release its own branded smartphone this year

The search giant is already in talks with mobile operators, reports the Telegraph. The paper’s sources say that the Google-branded smartphone will be out by the end of the year and will see Google take more control over the design, manufacturing, and hardware. The move to become a smartphone maker is reportedly because Google is dissatisfied that Apple’s iPhone is seen as the only de facto “premium” smartphone, as well as because of the continued fragmentation of the Android ecosystem.
[Image: Google]