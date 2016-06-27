advertisement
Twitter adds stickers to photos

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Some of the tweaks Twitter has been making are big and strategic, such as fiddling with the order of tweets in your timeline. And then there’s today’s new feature: the ability to dress up photos by slapping stickers on top of them.

The most intriguing thing about Twitter’s implementation of stickers is that each one acts like a hashtag: tap it, and you’ll be able to peruse other tweets from other people that incorporate that particular bit of imagery.

Here’s Twitter’s walk-through of how you apply stickers to pics:

