Brexit Meets Monty Python on the New Yorker’s next cover 

Even if Brexit turns out to be a worst-case-scenario disaster for Britain and the world, it has one silver lining: It’s the subject of next week’s New Yorker cover, by the reliably brilliant Barry Blitt:

Those are John Cleese-inspired Englishmen silly-walking their way off a cliff like lemmings—the perfect visual metphor, perfectly rendered.

I’ve loved Blitt’s work for years, and one of the luckier things that’s happened to me as a tech journalist is that he once drew me for a piece of spot art illustrating a column in which I rhapsodized over Wi-Fi, back when the technology was still a novelty.

Here I am loving my wireless laptop so much that I’m marrying it: