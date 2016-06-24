What will Brexit mean for fintech in Europe?

Earlier this year the E.U. passed something called the Payment Services Directive 2 . What it did was create guidelines for authentication and encryption, banking APIs, direct payments between consumer bank accounts and online merchants, among other things essentially standardizing payments across Europe.

Now that the U.K. is out of the union, what will it mean for its booming fintech sector? Will this make it harder for U.K. based companies to launch new payments products Europe-wide?

What do you think? Will Brexit hurt financial-tech startups in the U.K.? Tweet at me @ruthreader