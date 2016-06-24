Theranos PR chief Brooke Buchanan is out 

Theranos’ crisis PR lead Brooke Buchanan is leaving the embattled health-tech company after just eight months. In a call with Fast Company , Buchanan confirmed the news and declined to comment on a potential plan to replace her.

Buchanan is leaving the company as it faces investigations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled its investors about the fundamentals of its technology.

Prior to joining Theranos, Buchanan worked in communications roles at Walmart and Williams-Sonoma, as well as in politics as a comms director for Senator John McCain.

“Ms. Buchanan is leaving Theranos for personal reasons,” the company said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We appreciate her work and wish her all the best.”

Buchanan’s parting words to me: “Don’t count Theranos out.”