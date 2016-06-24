Brexit is the biggest move towards protectionism since Smoot-Hawley, says investor

Here’s an interesting bit of perspective on Brexit from Atul Lele, chief investment officer at Deltec International Group, with whom I spoke earlier today:
Taking a step back this is the first, the most significant legislative change moving towards protectionism and away from globalization since the Smoot-Hawley Act of the Great Depression era. That says to me that you’ve got a population who perhaps doesn’t fully grasped the magnitude of the historical relevance of the vote that’s just been taken.