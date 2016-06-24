advertisement
Facebook hires Google Fiber cofounder to boost its connectivity program

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Facebook’s has hired the man who led Google Fiber, Kevin Lo, to help lead its connectivity efforts, Recode reports.

Lo will help lead Facebook’s connectivity partnerships, which the company has been more actively seeking in an attempt to bring more widespread internet access to the world. Recode adds that Lo will not be working on the Free Basics program nor will Facebook begin investing in becoming an ISP.

In a Facebook post announcing his new role, Lo wrote that he would help “shape [Facebook’s] strategy and investments with partners to build wireless technologies and ecosystems that improve global connectivity.”

