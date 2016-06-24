Sheryl Sandberg is now part of Lena Dunham’s Girl Squad

I expected to admire Sheryl, to be impressed by her fierce intelligence and conviction, her work-life balance, her blowout. But what I didn’t know is that we would connect deeply and fully, spending a long night after our initial talk curled on her couch, discussing the challenges and triumphs of sharing yourself with the world. She lent me insanely comfortable sweatpants and pulled out a pint of frozen yogurt with two spoons, and I felt like I was in a Nancy Meyers–penned movie about two professional, soft-pants-wearing women just workin’ it out.