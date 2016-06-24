advertisement
Sheryl Sandberg is now part of Lena Dunham’s Girl Squad

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

In Dunham’s Lenny newsletter, she describes how she’s now hangs out on Sandberg’s couch, wears her sweatpants, and eats out of the same frozen yogurt tub as her. 

I expected to admire Sheryl, to be impressed by her fierce intelligence and conviction, her work-life balance, her blowout. But what I didn’t know is that we would connect deeply and fully, spending a long night after our initial talk curled on her couch, discussing the challenges and triumphs of sharing yourself with the world. She lent me insanely comfortable sweatpants and pulled out a pint of frozen yogurt with two spoons, and I felt like I was in a Nancy Meyers–penned movie about two professional, soft-pants-wearing women just workin’ it out.

