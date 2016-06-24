Brexit: Will U.K. workers lose some employment protections? 

How are workers’ rights likely to change now that Britons have voted in favor of leaving the European Union? It’s too early to say at this point, but in recent months reports have been circulating with a short-list of policies that could come under review. These include:

• Agency workers’ rights: An EU directive provides some basic employment rights to agency workers similar to those enjoyed by permanent employees.

• Holiday entitlement for those off sick: According to The Independent, the U.K. government could make changes to the right of workers on sick or maternity leave to carry their unused holiday entitlement to another year.

• Maximum working hours: A EU directive places a restriction of a maximum 48-hour working week. But a report from the Guardian suggests that the government might choose to provide more “discretion to employers.”