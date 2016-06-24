Twitter’s King Henry VIII responds to #Brexit

The King Henry VII parody Twitter account had a lot to say leading up to the U.K.’s referendum on leaving the European Union. (The 16th-century English king was responsible for his own Brexit of sorts.)
Now, with the majority of Brits voting to separate from the EU, @KngHnryVII’s amusing commentary has gotten a bit more sober:
Here’s a monument to my #Brexit in 1534. pic.twitter.com/GUgd3bAAnn
— Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) June 24, 2016
5 stages of grief after #Brexit
– denial
– anger
– alcohol
– more alcohol
– keep singing "There Will Always Be An England"
— Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) June 24, 2016
The aftermath of my #Brexit in 1534 was more or less the origin of the phrase "heads will roll". #EURefResults
— Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) June 24, 2016