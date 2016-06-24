Teachers resign over leaked Slack chats insulting students

At least three teachers at a Rhode Island charter school resigned after Slack chats, where they insulted students and parents in vulgar language, were leaked to the public, the Washington Post reports.
“Here’s how Hudson spelled Ta-Nehisi Coates: Tonahese quotes,” wrote one teacher at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, to which another responded, “f—— idiot,” according to the newspaper. A teacher’s email account was apparently hacked and used to disseminate the chat transcripts in a Google Doc.
“The remarks made by teachers are absolutely inexcusable,” the school’s board of directors said in a statement. “Our primary concern is to work to repair and heal our relationships with students and families.”