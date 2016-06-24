Teachers resign over leaked Slack chats insulting students

At least three teachers at a Rhode Island charter school resigned after Slack chats, where they insulted students and parents in vulgar language, were leaked to the public, the Washington Post reports .

“Here’s how Hudson spelled Ta-Nehisi Coates: Tonahese quotes,” wrote one teacher at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, to which another responded, “f—— idiot,” according to the newspaper. A teacher’s email account was apparently hacked and used to disseminate the chat transcripts in a Google Doc.

“The remarks made by teachers are absolutely inexcusable,” the school’s board of directors said in a statement. “Our primary concern is to work to repair and heal our relationships with students and families.”