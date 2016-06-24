advertisement
Feds want to ask foreign visitors for their social media handles

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has proposed asking people visiting the U.S. to provide their social media handles, The Hill reports. The request would be considered optional and would apply to visitors not required to have visas to visit the U.S. 

Department of Homeland Security officials wrote in a notice in the Federal Register:

Collecting social media data will enhance the existing investigative process and provide DHS greater clarity and visibility to possible nefarious activity and connections by providing an additional tool set which analysts and investigators may use to better analyze and investigate the case.

