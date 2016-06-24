How some of the world’s top economists are responding to Brexit

The United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union, and slowly but surely experts are chiming in about the ramifications. Perhaps most telling was this three-word statement from Alan Greenspan:
CNBC just asked Alan Greenspan what he would do right now if he were in charge.
"I would worry."
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 24, 2016
Other economists have commented too. Here are a few of them:
Time for real talk. Economists favor more integration, not for the economic gains, but because it fosters peace, which is more valuable.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) June 24, 2016
#BrexitVote bad for #China thru slower EU growth, market uncertainty, but effect not too large
— David Dollar (@davidrdollar) June 24, 2016
Markets are tanking, the pound is plummeting, recession seems likely. #Brexit supporters respond w/ denial. Will any say costs are worth it?
— Betsey Stevenson (@BetseyStevenson) June 24, 2016
@MikeDonnellyJr @GTCost lets just say I’m glad I’ve reduced my exposure to the global financial sector and leave it at that.
— Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) June 24, 2016
2 EU econ policies most likely to see change of direction after #Brexit: 1. Capital Markets Union 2.Liberalisation in services trade
— Danae Kyriakopoulou (@DKyriakopoulou) June 24, 2016
worth remembering that no European country has had an election/referendum explicitly pitting national vs EU where EU won. None.
— Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) June 24, 2016