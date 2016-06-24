Here’s how badly the global markets are tanking

As of 11 a.m., markets around the world were feeling reverberations from the U.K.’s unexpected vote to exit the European Union.

• In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was more than 400 points, or about 2.3%, while the S&P 500 was off 2.4% and the Nasdaq down 2.8%.

• In the U.K., the FTSE 100 was down about 2.4%. Germany’s DAX index was down about 6%, and France’s CAC 40 index had declined about 7.2%.

• Asian markets also closed lower, with the Nikkei down about 7.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 2.9% and the Shanghai market down about 1.3%.

• Oil futures were down about 4%, to about $48 a barrel. Gold, on the other hand, had risen about 4%, and bitcoin was up about 4.9% to about $655.