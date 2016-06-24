advertisement
Here’s how badly the global markets are tanking

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

As of 11 a.m., markets around the world were feeling reverberations from the U.K.’s unexpected vote to exit the European Union. 

• In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was more than 400 points, or about 2.3%, while the S&P 500 was off 2.4% and the Nasdaq down 2.8%. 

• In the U.K., the FTSE 100 was down about 2.4%. Germany’s DAX index was down about 6%, and France’s CAC 40 index had declined about 7.2%.

• Asian markets also closed lower, with the Nikkei down about 7.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 2.9% and the Shanghai market down about 1.3%.

• Oil futures were down about 4%, to about $48 a barrel. Gold, on the other hand, had risen about 4%, and bitcoin was up about 4.9% to about $655.

