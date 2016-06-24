Of course, Clinton and Trump have completely different reactions to Brexit

Reaction to Brexit among leading U.S. politicians was all over the map, from Hillary Clinton’s concern about the impact on working families to Donald Trump’s call to arms to take America back. Only Bernie Sanders hasn’t chimed in yet with his opinion (on Twitter, at least):
Our first task has to be to make sure that the economic uncertainty created by these events does not hurt working families. #BrexitVote
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2016
Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016
The results of the #EUref should serve as a wake-up call for internationalist bureaucrats from Brussels to D.C https://t.co/WucKMoZc50
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 24, 2016