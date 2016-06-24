Trump chimes in on Brexit while visiting Scotland: “It’s a great thing that’s happened”

At the opening of his Trump Turnberry luxury resort in Scotland today, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had some thoughts on Brexit. “I think it’s a great thing that’s happened. It’s an amazing vote, very historic.” He later added, “When the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry.” Trump may or may not have known at the time that in Scotland, a majority of voters were for staying in the European Union. This isn’t the first time Trump’s stepped in it in Scotland, though. He also raised residents’ ire by carving a golf course into a Scottish coastline.