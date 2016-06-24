Trump chimes in on Brexit while visiting Scotland: “It’s a great thing that’s happened”

At the opening of his Trump Turnberry luxury resort in Scotland today, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had some thoughts on Brexit. “I think it’s a great thing that’s happened. It’s an amazing vote, very historic.” He later added, “When the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry.” Trump may or may not have known at the time that in Scotland, a majority of voters were for staying in the European Union. This isn’t the first time Trump’s stepped in it in Scotland, though. He also raised residents’ ire by carving a golf course into a Scottish coastline.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens