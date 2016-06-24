Twitter’s take on Brexit

Twitter users expressed shock, dismay (and some jubilation) on learning of the results of the U.K. referendum and its consequences for the markets.

Has anyone tried turning the country off and turning it back on again? — Kate Carter (@katehelencarter) June 24, 2016

95.9% of Gibraltar voted for EU membership. 62% of Scotland. 56% of Northern Ireland. Is this the end of the UK? https://t.co/t48dL6igvU — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) June 24, 2016

That awkward moment when you’ve split up but you’re still living together. #brexit — Wilde Thingy (@WildeThingy) June 24, 2016

Getting ready to open the magnificent Turnberry in Scotland. What a great day, especially when added to the brave & brilliant vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016