Morning intelligence

• In a historic referendum, the U.K. voted to leave the EU, and the consequences have been staggering: British Prime Minister David Cameron announced he will step down by October, global markets are tanking, and Scotland’s first minister says the country may again seek to leave the U.K. Check out this post for more details.
• A group of prominent tech and business leaders have endorsed Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency. Sen. Bernie Sanders also said he’ll vote for Clinton in the fall election.
• U.S. markets are expected to open sharply lower, following declines around the world in wake of the U.K. vote.
• A deal to fund the battle against Zika virus likely won’t be reached until at least after Congress returns from its 4th of July recess.
• Twilio’s stock rose 92% above its IPO price, in the first IPO by a billion-dollar “unicorn” of the year.