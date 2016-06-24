Morning intelligence

• A group of prominent tech and business leaders have endorsed Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency. Sen. Bernie Sanders also said he’ll vote for Clinton in the fall election.

• U.S. markets are expected to open sharply lower, following declines around the world in wake of the U.K. vote.



• A deal to fund the battle against Zika virus likely won’t be reached until at least after Congress returns from its 4th of July recess.

• Twilio’s stock rose 92% above its IPO price, in the first IPO by a billion-dollar “unicorn” of the year.