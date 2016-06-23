advertisement
See what’s inside a OnePlus 3 smartphone

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Since I just reviewed this impressive smartphone with a nice price ($399) it follows that we should have a look inside it. Actually, the good folks over at Fone Arena have done the hard work of tearing a OnePlus 3 apart. I won’t say the inside of the phone is as pretty as the outside, but it’s interesting to see things like the large 3000mAh battery and the Sony camera assembly. 

