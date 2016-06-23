How useful are digital health technologies to those in need?

Experts are finding that the bulk of the new digital health technologies are not intended for the communities most in need — and that’s a problem. “There is a disconnect between the problems of those who need the most help and the tech solutions they are being offered,” Veenu Aulakh, executive director of the Center for Care Innovations, tells NPR.
But that’s starting to change. The story also points to a host of new efforts that are tailored to meet the needs of lower-income populations. One such example is Text4Baby, a free app that provides information via text in Spanish and English about fetal and maternal health. Another is Omada Health, which is testing a version of its diabetes-prevention service for underserved populations.