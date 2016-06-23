Companies are coming out strong in support of the LGBTQ community

In the wake of Orlando, many brands are making their support of the LGBTQ community more visible. This week, Vimeo modified its logo to reflect a rainbow flag and is showing a range of LGBTQ-related shorts, shows, and films.

IBM has put out a blog post describing its policies of inclusion, such as offering domestic partner benefits and a new global program called “Out Role Models” featuring LGBT employees as role models in Brazil, Greece, Israel, the Czech Republic, China, Japan, Mexico, and India.

Target has been a strong supporter of the community for many years now, supporting LGBTQ events and selling Pride merchandise in stores. This month, some employees have worn Pride shirts too.